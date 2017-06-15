Photos From A $6.3 Million Wedding

And you thought your niece’s wedding was expensive.
Who are these non-royal uber-rich anyway? He’s the son of a Nigerian billionaire and she is his model girlfriend. They married over the weekend, in a ceremony that more than $6 million and contained more flowers than Dallas Blooms.
Wedding White – Such a dream to work with such a beautiful Soul – Thank you Mrs – for trusting #TeamLeatham – with your fairy tail day – we love you – we created heaven on earth for you and your new Hubby – #FloralArt – #kickingassandtakingnames – ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️- sneak peak of one small corner of the beautiful evening
The ceremony took place at England’s Blenheim Palace. Just a few of the small touches: one-million white flowers, a marble dance floor with the couple’s initials in gold, a five-course meal, 12-foot wedding cake, a performance by Robin Thicke, and a fireworks display.
