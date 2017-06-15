Skittles Release All White Bag And Candies In Honor Of Pride Month

June 15, 2017 10:16 AM
Skittles is well known for letting you “taste the rainbow,” but for Pride Month, “only one rainbow matters.  So we’ve given up ours to show support.”

For the second year in a row, Skittles has released an all white bag filled with all white candies, and a  portion of the profits from each bag purchased will also go towards LGBTQIA+ charities.

Last year, Skittles had a similar sentiment, where “only one rainbow deserves to be the center of attention.”  While the colors are gone, the flavors will still remain intact.  This is causing a potential problem for Skittles’ fans, as they can’t pick out their favorite flavor.

You can buy the all white Skittles on Amazon.

Via Bustle

