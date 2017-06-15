Senior Shoved To Floor By United Airlines Employee Files Suit

July 21, 2015, then 71-year-old Robert Tigner was allegedly shoved to the floor by United employee Alejandro Anastasia, while fellow United employee Ianthe Phillips-Alred was present, as reported by CNN.

Anastasia was charged with a felony, required to complete anger management classes, and was terminated by United.

Now, Tigner, who’s lawyer claims he has attempted to go through United’s claims process for the past two years, is suing United Airlines for “monetary relief over $1,000,000”. Tigner’s lawyer claims United was not responding, “using stall tactics.”

In addition, United employee witness Ianthe Phillips-Alred, who took no action in the matter, is being sued.

United issued the following statement, “We have seen the video from 2015 that shows completely unacceptable behavior by a United employee. This employee was terminated from United in August 2015 following the incident. The conduct shown here does not reflect our values or our commitment to treat all of our customers with respect and dignity.”

After seeing footage of Dr. David Dao being dragged off a United flight in April, Tigner decided to file suit.