Watch How Fast This Tornado Shreds A Barn!

June 15, 2017 12:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Nebraska Tornado Video, Tornado, Tornado Shreds Barn

If you’ve wondered just how fast a tornado can do it’s dirty work, this video will show you!

A storm chaser captured this video near Harrisburg, Nebraska, which was featured on CNN.

Local media reported other tornadoes in the western part of the state at the time,

Lots of damage and (1) reported injury were the results of this tornado.

Even though North Texas has passed winter and April, which are often more tornado prone, weather and temp changes this time of year can bring tornadoes, so stay aware of current weather conditions.

Never underestimate the destructive power, of a tornado.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live