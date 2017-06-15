Watch How Fast This Tornado Shreds A Barn!

If you’ve wondered just how fast a tornado can do it’s dirty work, this video will show you!

A storm chaser captured this video near Harrisburg, Nebraska, which was featured on CNN.

Local media reported other tornadoes in the western part of the state at the time,

Lots of damage and (1) reported injury were the results of this tornado.

Even though North Texas has passed winter and April, which are often more tornado prone, weather and temp changes this time of year can bring tornadoes, so stay aware of current weather conditions.

Never underestimate the destructive power, of a tornado.