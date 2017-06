We would do anything for our grandparents! Especially when they’re sick and stuck in the hospital.

As you probably already know, most hospitals don’t allow pets for a number of reasons. But what are you supposed to do when your sick grandma is missing her precious furbaby? Easy answer, you break hospital law, dress up your dog like a baby, and sneak him in to hang out with grandma for a little bit.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Come on! How awesome is that? Get well soon grandma!