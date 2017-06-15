Woman Kicked Out Of Mall For Wearing “Inappropriate” Finding Nemo Tank Top And Shorts

It’s 90 degrees up in Grand Rapids, Michigan right now, which up there has to be absolutely scorching.

Hannah Pewee and her sister decided to go to their local mall, the Woodland Mall, and of course dressed appropriately because of the weather.  Unfortunately, someone in the mall didn’t feel that Hannah’s outfit of a Finding Nemo tank top and shorts was inappropriate, and REPORTED HER TO MALL SECURITY!!

We can’t believe this either.

The Woodland Mall was quick to contact Hannah though.  She received an apology, and confirmation that the store would be updating their clothing policies and guidelines to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

