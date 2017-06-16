98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 16-18

Blake Powers’ “9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW”

Friday

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturday

Operation Kindness – according to their website, is having “a homecoming event for its “furry alumni” – dogs and cats adopted from the no-kill shelter – and the families who adopted them, and an open house for the public. Learn more about Operation Kindness and enjoy complimentary refreshments, lunch from the grill, tours of the campus and more.

Dallas Yoga Fest at Renaissance Richardson Hotel – according to their website, “Be a part of International Yoga Day, a world-wide celebration of yoga, where the Ancient Science meets modern times At Dallas YogaFest. The goal of Dallas Yoga Festival is to support healthy lifestyle for people of all ages through the science of yoga as well as related and complimentary health fields. Dallas Yoga Fest is brought to you by JKYog, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners – 3:05pm – Globe Life Park

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners – 1 :05pm – Globe Life Park

