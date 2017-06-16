Amazon is Buying Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

June 16, 2017 11:31 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: $13.7 Billion, Amazon, Merger, Whole Foods

Both companies confirmed the deal today and it’s expected to close this year.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says, “Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy. Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

As far as Whole Foods customers are concerned, not much will change. The company will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods name and CEO John Mackey will remain in his position.

The Dallas Morning News reports that local Millennials and Gen Xers have embraced online grocery shopping via Tom Thumb and Kroger. And now, with Amazon involved, I’ll bet Whole Foods will offer faster deliveries than ever.

Will you be more likely to buy groceries online after this deal?

