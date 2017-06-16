STYX Releases 16th Studio Album, ‘The Mission’

The above is just 1 of 14 NEW songs from Styx on their new and 16th studio album The Mission, which was released today and is said to “chronicle the trials, tribulations and ultimate triumphs of the first manned mission to Mars in the year 2033… It was created to reflect the viewpoint of the six-person crew enlisted for the maiden voyage of Khedive, the first entry in a new fleet of nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft underwritten by the Global Space Exploration Program.”

Tommy Shaw of Styx recently said, “The thing I’ve always liked about Styx music is it talks about human emotions and getting through life and everything’s gonna be alright. It’s kind of a Gospel sort of tradition and this has that.”

Styx co-founder James “JY” Young notes, “In the 40th anniversary year of our release of our biggest-selling album of all time, Grand Illusion, it just seemed truly appropriate to save our new studio album until this year. Needless to say, I’m very excited.”

Styx is touring this summer with REO Speedwagon and plays Starplex Pavilion Sunday July 30th!