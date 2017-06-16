Research Shows First-Borns Are More Successful

Depends on how one defines success, but according to a new study first-born sons are significantly more likely to work in executive positions than second-born siblings.

24% more likely and 28% more likely to hold such positions than a third-born.

Younger siblings are more likely to be self-employed.

According to the research, the eldest children in the family are also more emotionally stable, outgoing, persistent, and responsible than their younger siblings.

It’s not biology. Researchers say it’s the parents – who expect more from first-borns. Parents are more strict with first-borns and first-borns are more supervised.

Can you attest to this in your family?