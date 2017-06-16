Texas Wendy’s Location Continues Fun Sign War With Tea Shop

Right now in Lubbock, TX, a Wendy’s restaurant and a tea shop are doing battle, via their signs.

Pure Water Tea Ice & Tea Company Ast. Manager Kyler Smith says the war began when they advertised on their sign that local football star Kliff Kingsbury (former quarterback and now head coach there at Texas Tech University) drinks tea there… for FREE!

Nearby Wendy’s GM Santos Perez posted on their sign, “Hey Kliff, hungry and thirsty? We got you.”

Pure Water Tea Ice & Tea Company and Wendy’s have continued their playful tiff.

Managers at both have never spoken to each other, only communicating via their signs.

Here’s to less is more, and the continued word-war fun between the two. Cheers! Ooops! Should that be with a Frosty or some tea?