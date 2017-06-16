The Best Way To Please Dad On “Father’s Day”

Father’s Day is Sunday!

Golden State University Psychologist Kit Yarrow says the reason Father’s Day is often not what it could be, is because many dads don’t communicate their likes, according to TIME.

That’s it! Generally it’s not that the family doesn’t care, is simply that they don’t know what to do for their dad.

Dr. Yarrow says fathers need to learn to better share their likes, wants, and needs, so family members have a better chance of bringing a smile to their face on Father’s Day.

Dr. Yarrow suggests the following for Father’s Day.

Activities – take dad to do what he likes to do! Whether it’s his favorite sport, a movie, or favorite place to swim or simply lounge poolside. Food – yeah, dads have their favorites! You could make him his favorite cookies, etc. Or take him out for his favorite food and desert. Just think about what he likes to eat and create a special moment with that. Crafts – something homemade often brings out the soft side of a father. If crafts are your talent, look for something unique that fits in with his hobbies.

Even if your dad is like me and has little free time, if he enjoys movies or music, you can always find him a DVD or music for him to enjoy.

Start with a thoughtful card, add something from above, and Father’s Day will have a much better chance towards success this year!