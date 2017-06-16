What To Expect From “The Book Of Henry”, “All Eyez On Me”, “47 Meters Down”, “Rough Night” and “Cars 3”

The Book Of Henry – Rated PG-13

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

Critics: The Book of Henry deserves a few points for ambition, but its tonal juggling act — and a deeply maudlin twist — may leave viewers gaping in disbelief rather than choking back tears. Only 22% Like

Blake: another fine example of how a well crafted trailer can make you want to see a movie, but my well trusted insiders say spending your time at a pool is far better than spending your time with this destined for Netflix, Redbox, etc. movie. Onward.

All Eyez On Me – Rated R

All Eyez On Me tells the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur.

The film follows Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25. Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mind-set propelled him into becoming a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his passing. All Eyez On Me stars Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur.

Critics: a failure on many levels – only 27% like

Blake: very sad to know Tupac Shakur’s story is told in such a cliche’ filled way. He deserves better. Available for rental sooner than later.

47 Meters Down – Rated PG-13

Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage on the ocean floor. As their oxygen starts to run out and with great white sharks circling them, the sisters must find a way to get to the surface alive.

Critics: 47 Meters Down doesn’t take its terrifying premise quite as far as it should, but its toothy antagonists still offer a few thrills for less demanding genre enthusiasts”, per Rottentomatoes.com. 49% Like

Blake: when tackling the shark genre, one has to know where it’s been, where it is, and where it should go. My trusted sources say this one will fill some theater seats, but not for long.

Rough Night – Rated

In the R-rated comedy Rough Night, five friends from college – played by Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz – reunite when they rent a beach house in Miami for a wild bachelorette weekend that goes completely off the rails. Just when all hope is lost, they realize there’s more to the story than they could’ve ever imagined.

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, Rough Night‘s gifted stars are certainly good for some laughs, but their talents aren’t properly utilized in a scattered comedy that suffers from too many missed opportunities. 50% Like

Blake: it’s a 50/50 shot for movie goers, and most will see this during a matinee and put the rest of their money away.

Cars 3 – Rated G

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Critics: “Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar’s most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left”, as noted by Rottentomatoes.com. 63% Like

Blake: Disney’s Cars 3 is your best new movie choice for the kids/family this weekend! Prepare yourself for plenty of little people in theaters… :).

A lack-luster weekend for new movies, and leave it an animated one about a subject DFW knows all-too-well about, to rule it.

Enjoy the weekend with a movie!