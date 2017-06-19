Beyoncé and Jay Z Officially Welcome Twins

And what did YOU do this weekend?

Looks like Blue Ivy officially has siblings! Sources have confirmed to E! News that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have officially welcomed twins in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted together at a Los Angeles area hospital.

After a photoshoot announcing Beyoncé’s pregnancy sent the internet stirring, many fans are still trying to figure out the sex of the twins.

Now if we could just see pictures!

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomes two babies into the world according to multiple reports. One was from Grandpa:

“They’re here!” and “Happy Birthday to the twins!” – tweeted Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles.

The gender of the twins has not yet been revealed. They join 5-year-old Blue Ivy, the couple’s first born, to round out a family of five.

Congratulations to all!