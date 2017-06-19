Dak Prescott And Jason Garrett Hold Throwing Contest. Nobody Wins.

June 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Dak Prescott is an NFL Quarterback.  Jason Garrett is a former NFL Quarterback.

The Cowboys’ star and Head Coach decided to face each other in a little throwing competition.  They both have major skins of the wall, so by all accounts it should have been a real barn burner, and a battle of two major talents.

It didn’t turn out that way, though.

They both missed their targets, with Dak missing it COMPLETELY.  Hey, as long as this doesn’t translate to on-field performance, we’ll forget this little display!

