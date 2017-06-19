Golden Girls Writers are Creating a Sitcom About Four Retirement-Age Gay Men

Have you been missing the Golden Girls since it went off air?

Well there could be a new show from the same writers about four retirement age gay men, sound familiar? Stan Zimmerman and James Berg have written a pilot series titled “Silver Foxes”, their credits include Roseanne, Gilmore Girls, and A Very Brady Sequel.

With credits like that the show should be a hit. According to New Now Next Zimmerman and Berg are currently pitching Silver Foxes to networks and streaming services. Last year Zimmerman held a table reading that included George Takei, Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch, Parks and Rec actor Todd Sherry and Cheri Oteri.

Don’t be surprised if you see Silver Foxes airing in the near future.