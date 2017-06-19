Heartstopping Rescue Of Little Girl In Mosul By American Relief Worker

David Eubank is an Aggie. Texas A&M, Class of ’83.

He’s also just gone viral – thanks to an act of selfless bravery.

A former Special Forces operator, Eubank is the child of missionaries – and now serves as a relief worker in Iraq. But what does that mean? Well, here – in vivid reality – is exactly what it means. A little girl, clinging to her dead mother, in the direct line of fire of ISIS snipers. And Eubank risks his life to save her. The video was shot by front-line journalist Nabih Bulos, a hero in his own right. As for what he did, and continues to do daily, Eubank simply says “If I die…my wife and kids would understand.”

Eubank began his post-military career with a group known as the Free Burma Rangers – an aid organization that assisted hundreds of thousands of people displaced by war in Asia. Now, he’s in Iraq – with his entire family there with him. The Los Angeles Times has the story.

The former combat commander has deep ties to his College Station alma mater, and you can read more about his remarkable calling here.

Of the work itself, Eubank acknowledges that many people would call it dangerous – but he believes it “brings meaning”.