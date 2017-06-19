It’s Chuck Berry’s First Album Since 1979, And We Talked To His Son About It

Charles Berry Jr. didn’t learn to play the guitar until he was 40-years-old.

Given that his father was Chuck Berry, that probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. How in the world could you even try? Imagine being the son of the man Rolling Stone magazine called “the father of Rock and Roll.”

But young Charles still knew all the licks. He’d watched his father perform every song countless times – and when the muse finally struck, things didn’t take long. Within short order, he and sister Ingrid were leading their father’s backup band.

This spring, the family released Chuck Berry’s first studio album in almost 40 years. A man who continuously fought legal problems and personal demons, Berry also lost more than 10 years of intricate work when a 1989 studio fire claimed all of his master tapes.

Meticulously rebuilt throughout years of simultaneous touring, Berry’s swan song album is entitled Chuck – a rollicking throw-back to the straight-ahead days of early Rock and Roll. This week, Charles Berry Jr joined us for a few minutes to talk about the new LP – and the man he knew as “Dad”.

From the guest appearance of Gary Clark Jr. to stories of Russian security beating away fans on the front row, go backstage for a view fans never had.

And no, Charles doesn’t have a relative named Marvin. That was a movie.