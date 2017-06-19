Kiss’ Peter Criss Retires From Touring

By Abby Hassler

Co-founder of Kiss Peter Criss announced that he is retiring from touring after he performed his last U.S. concert at The Cutting Room in New York City Saturday night (June 17). During the show, Criss played a mix of classics, his own solo material and various covers.

Speaking about his departure from the road, the 71-year-old drummer said that he wanted to say goodbye on his own terms, according to Billboard.

“I want to leave the stage happy,” Criss explained. “I got onto the stage not thinking about making a buck. It was just pure: Play drums, have a good time, meet girls, travel and get out of Brooklyn.”

Nothing has been scheduled yet, but Criss might offer similar farewell concerts in other countries. Criss plans to stay active, despite his retirement from the road. He already has rock and jazz albums in the works. The drummer has also not ruled out international farewell performances.