Miley Cyrus Goes To War With Dolce & Gabbana, Costs Brother Modeling Contract

Miley Cyrus’ younger brother Braison just made his debut as a runway model, walking his first show for Dolce & Gabbana.

Miley took to Instagram to celebrate her brother’s achievement, but did not waste the opportunity to fire some shots at the fashion line. Dolce & Gabbana has thanked First Lady Melania Trump in the past for wearing their outfits, going as far as calling her a “#DGWoman.” This does not please young Miley. Her sweet message to her brother on Insta was accompanied with calling our D&G, saying she “STRONGLY” disagrees with their politics.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana wasted no time in posting his retort, calling Miley’s post “Ignorant!!!” He later posted on Miley’s pic, “For your stupid comment never more work with him.”

He then went on to repost the picture on his own page, where he captioned it “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!”

Think Braison might be a little upset?

Via Seventeen