Prince George Is The Cutest Bored Royal From The Trooping Of The Colour Parade

June 19, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: England, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William, Queen of England, trooping the colour, UK

We’ve all been there, Prince George.  We’ve all attended some family function or birthday as a youngster and have felt the cruel embrace of absolute, total boredom.

The Royal Family was in attendance at the annual Trooping The Colour parade, and poor little 3-year-old Prince George had absolute no desire to be there.

The parade serves as a birthday celebration for the Queen, so it was pretty important he attend.  Some pictures from the event show the prince not looking as bored, so he must have had some fun!

696934800 2 Prince George Is The Cutest Bored Royal From The Trooping Of The Colour Parade

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And apparently, Prince William can’t really say anything to his boy, after a picture was discovered from 1988 that showed a similar expression.

Like father, like son!

Via Bustle

