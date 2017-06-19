Sisters Surprise Stepdad With a Heartwarming Father’s Day Gift

June 19, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Adoption Papers, father's day, Father's Day Gift, Heartwarming, Stepdad, Uplifting, waterworks

Here’s a touching Father’s Day gift that’s not just any ordinary gift. While many shopped around for tools, wallets, and things of that nature for all dads out there, two sisters had another idea in mind. Twitter user Caitlyn and her sister wanted to do something to let their stepdad know what an important figure he’s been in their lives.

You can see in the video the stepdad opening his gift. Totally caught off guard, he opens the box and in shock begins to cry. You can see Caitlyn and her sister start crying too. Let the waterworks begin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live