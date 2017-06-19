Stranger Things Executive Producer Confirms Barb Will Not Return In Season 2

Stranger Things is an absolute phenomenon, thanks in huge part to one of the most popular character form the series, Barb.

Unfortunately, Barb mysteriously vanishes in the show, and is never seen or heard from again.

Her death was never exactly confirmed, so fans of the show started the “Justice For Barb” movement, seeking answers to her dissapearance and campaigning for her return in Season 2.

Unfortunately, Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy confirmed that Barb will not be appearing in the show. In a Facebook Live interview, Levy said, “We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by.”

Now, he could just being super vague and trying to steer us off, but it doesn’t look good Barb fans.

Stranger Things Season 2 premiers on Netflix October 31.

Via Uproxx