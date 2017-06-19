The Eagles’ Guest Member Vince Gill Addresses His Role and Thoughts Towards Their Future

Country star Vince Gill, who recently announced he’d be joining The Eagles for Classic West in L.A. and Classic East in N.Y., interviewed with Rolling Stone to express his thoughts concerning joining the iconic band for the two shows, and the future.

In reference to Glenn Frey’s son Deacon and he coming aboard, Gill said, “With Deacon being a part of it, it’s the most appropriate thing. He’s blood and he’s his son. That’s healing in its own. I’m beyond flattered that of all the people who play and sing music, that they’d think enough of me to do this. I feel like I’m a great fit. The things I can do and the gifts I’ve been given really marry well.”

In rehearsing with the band, Vince said, “I didn’t know what to learn, but I assumed learn Glenn songs. I don’t know which ones Deacon was going to sing; which ones I was going to sing. That’s what rehearsal was for. There’s already three guitar players in the band before I get there, so I’m wading in. I was very minimalistic in what I was trying to do. There would be nothing worse than me just blasting in going 90 miles per hour.”

Expect Gill to take lead vocals on “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid In Town,” “Take It To The Limit,” and “Heartache Tonight.”

As for any possible future of moving forward with The Eagles, Vince says of they ask him after the 2 shows, he’ll “be the first one on the bus.”

Best wishes to The Eagles, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill towards making musical magic together.