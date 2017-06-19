Which Eagles Songs Will Vince Gill Sing At Upcoming Concerts?

The two newest Eagles, Glenn Frey’s Son Deacon and Vince Gill, are dividing the Glenn Frey repertoire.

Vince just talked to Rolling Stone Country about joining the reunited band for two shows next month and said he’ll be singing “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take It to the Limit” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Asked how he approached the rehearsals with the band, he said, “I didn’t know what to learn, but I assumed learn Glenn songs. I don’t know which ones Deacon was going to sing; which ones I was going to sing. That’s what rehearsal was for. There’s already three guitar players in the band before I get there, so I’m wading in. I was very minimalistic in what I was trying to do. There would be nothing worse than me just blasting in going 90 miles per hour.”

“With Deacon being a part of it, it’s the most appropriate thing,” says Vince. “He’s blood and he’s his son. That’s healing in its own. I’m beyond flattered that of all the people who play and sing music, that they’d think enough of me to do this. I feel like I’m a great fit. The things I can do and the gifts I’ve been given really marry well.”

And if the Eagles request Vince to tour with them after these two shows?

“I’ll be the first one on the bus.”