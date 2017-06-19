You Can Finally Bathe In Your Favorite Food With The Pizza Bath Bomb

Pizza is life y’all, and it’s about time you non-believers start realizing that.

If you’re one of those that don’t believe that, let us introduce you to the Pizza Bath Bomb. Brought to you by the Etsy boutique Bathesda Boutique, the bath bomb is pizza shaped AND pizza scented!

PIZZA DEMO!!! Will be up in the shop soon! 🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

If you don’t really want to smell like tomatos and cheese all day, the bath bomb comes in a variety of scents including eucalyptus, amber, or lavender. The bath bomb is made to order, and is currently sold out, but the store promises they will restock soon.

Via Bustle