American Airlines Cancelling/Delaying Flights Out Of Phoenix Due To Excessive Heat

Extreme temperatures have caused American Airlines to cancel 43 regional flights as of last night, and more cancellations are likely, according to CBS 11.

American Airlines notes larger planes can handle high temps. However, smaller regional aircraft can only operate safely under 118 degrees.

The forecast for Arizona this week includes temps to near 120 degrees! Because of this, delays and/or cancellations have been creating a domino affect, stemming from Phoenix.

Currently, American Airlines appears to be the only major player dealing with this issue, but this could change quickly, depending on temps.