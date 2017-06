According to TMZ, the Beyonce babies are “under the lights,” which is not uncommon for preemies.

It’s not known how early the babies were born. Beyonce announced her pregnancy February 1st.

“Under the lights” often means the babies have jaundice due to elevated bilirubin levels in the blood, which the lights are designed to lower. It’s common with premature babies and not serious in most cases.

As for the gender of the babies, Us Weekly is reporting that they are a boy and a girl.