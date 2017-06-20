Daniel Day-Lewis Has Quit Acting

That’s right, the critically acclaimed actor Sir Daniel Day-Lewis has reportedly made the decision to quit acting. A representative for Day-Lewis released a statement saying, “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Daniel ends his career with three Oscars to his name and countless amazing performances, most notably, “Lincoln,” “My Left Foot” and “There Will Be Blood.”

We’re have no idea why Day-Lewis has decided to stop acting, but what we do know is that he will be sincerely missed.

Via TMZ