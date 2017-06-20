Gene Simmons Announces Solo Tour Dates

The Gene Simmons band will hit the road later this summer. The KISS principal’s new group will kick things off on August 4 in Funner, CA and run through mid-November.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
8/4 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal The Events Center
8/5 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Performing Arts Center
8/11 – Mahnoment, MN @ Mahnoment Casino
8/12 – Bowler, Wisconsin @ North Star Mohegan Resort
8/25 – Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Ceasars
8/26 – Aug 27 Chicago Wizard World Chicago, IL
9/8 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater
9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Bike Week
9/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Matter.ngo Concert
9/23 – Sep 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo
10/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Loud Park Festival
10/16 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
10/21 – Fest Bolivia @ Scream Bolivia
10/24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Malvinas
10/28 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Northside Festival
10/30 – Mexico City, MX @Pepsi Center
11/11 – Nov 12 Providence, RI @Comic Con Rhode Island
11/17 – Nov 18 Austin, TX @ Austin Wizard World Con
