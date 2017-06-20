Google’s NEW Job Search Aims To Make Looking For One Easier

June 20, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: CareerBuilder, DirectEmployers, facebook, glassdoor, Google, Google Job Search, LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp

Beginning today, Google wants to help you find your next professional challenge.

Google’s new job search engine is connected to LinkedIn, WayUp, Glassdoor, Monster, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Facebook, helping you job search by collecting openings from across the internet and deleting duplicate jobs posted on different sites.

Google will display employer ratings from previous and current employees, plus commute times.

Taking into consideration North Texas has one of, if not the best, job market in the U.S. , this may be very beneficial in job search efficiency.

Now, if they throw in doughnut, bagel and coffee coupons, you’d be set!

Best wishes! Now, go get ’em!

