Not every couple welcomes a new baby on their wedding day. You’ve got to see this.

A groom in Scotland surprised his new wife with a puppy at their wedding reception to the oohs and aahs of their family and friends. Get your hankie!

Groom surprises bride with pug on wedding day https://t.co/Ha0WCFdFDX pic.twitter.com/c9xLkBcFdp — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Stephen Watt knew that his wife, Keriann, was a lifelong lover of pugs, so he surprised her with a pug at their reception.

Pulling off the surprise took five months, with only his best man, usher and wedding videographer in on the secret.

