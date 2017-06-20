Jimmy Kimmel Reveals “Exclusive First Photos” Of Beyonce Twins

June 20, 2017 11:05 AM By Jenny Q
Someone’s finally scooped TMZ!

Jimmy Kimmel made the big reveal during last night’s monologue on ABC: “ “Beyoncé was surrounded by her husband, a doctor, two nurses and a man blowing giant fan through her hair.”

He noted that the couple hasn’t officially confirmed the happy news, but that he “managed to get an exclusive first photo of the babies, of the children. I won’t tell you how and I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can’t wait anymore myself. Here they are, the world’s most anticipated twins.”

He then cut to an image of Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump, Jr.

They’re adorable,” Kimmel joked. “Oh, my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll.”

