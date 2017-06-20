Johnny Depp’s $25,000,000 Legal War Continues With His Former Management

Johnny Depp continues his $25mil legal war with former business managers, The Mandel Group, accusing them of taking millions of dollars from him.

According to Perezhilton.com, The Mandel Group filed a 109-page document at L.A. Superior Court yesterday, trying to block Johnny’s efforts to avoid his former agent and lawyer from being subpoenaed on this case. This document includes multiple emails from Johnny, including one between himself and Joel Mandel in 2009. In that email, Joel wrote: “Since my email to you in September, I have done what I was told you wanted done, meaning, ‘getting us through’ financially until work could start again. Notwithstanding, I need your help in a variety of ways.”

Mandel suggested Johnny “take it easy” on his holiday season spending and asked to meet with Johnny to “look realistically at income and expenses and to work together on how to make sure that these are back in balance.”

Johnny responded, “I am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much i can do, as i need to give my kiddies and families as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason.” Johnny noted he had movies on the way (The Tourist, Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Dark Shadows) and wrote, “I hope that by the amount that will be coming in from work in the coming year and also from back end proceeds, etc., will put everything straight…What else can I do??? You want me to sell some art??? I will. You want me to sell something else???”

If the Mandel Group can in fact prove Johnny spends above his means, which according to The Mandel Group’s counter suit, is approx. $2,000,000 per month, doing so could help them avoid fraud charges.

Imagine spending $2 mil per month… to live? Something has gotta give!