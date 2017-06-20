Most Women Prefer Men To Have A “Dad Bod”

Planet Fitness commissioned a study of 2,006 American women and men and learned some good news for regular guys!

Research reveals 7 out of 10 women prefer a guy who is up to 20 lbs. heavier than normal!

Planet Fitness did this so their members wouldn’t feel judged while exercising.

Yeah, women are attracted to a dad body! No, I didn’t write dead body… lol!

The survey also reveals 78% of women find men with a dad bod more confident in who they are and 83% of mothers are proud to have a husband with a dad bod.

Just a quick refresher… “up to 20 lbs. heavier than normal.” Which means I have a few more to lose:).