Most Women Prefer Men To Have A “Dad Bod”

June 20, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Body Types Women Prefer, dad bod, Male Body Types Women Prefer, Planet Fitness, Weight-Loss

Planet Fitness commissioned a study of 2,006 American women and men and learned some good news for regular guys!

Research reveals 7 out of 10 women prefer a guy who is up to 20 lbs. heavier than normal!

Planet Fitness did this so their members wouldn’t feel judged while exercising.

Yeah, women are attracted to a dad body!  No, I didn’t write dead body… lol!

The survey also reveals 78% of women find men with a dad bod more confident in who they are and 83% of mothers are proud to have a husband with a dad bod.

Just a quick refresher… “up to  20 lbs. heavier than normal.” Which means I have a few more to lose:).

 

 

 

 

