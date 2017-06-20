Oregon Now Allows You To Identify Your Gender As Nonbinary

June 20, 2017 1:32 PM
Driver's License, Gender, Identify, Nonbinary, Oregon

Last week, Oregon became the first state in the country to allow you to identify your gender as nonbinary on their driver’s licenses.

Buzzfeed is reporting that the Oregon Transportation Commission approved the third gender option that will allow people to select M for male, F for female, or X for “not specified”.

The change came after the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles received a court order to change a resident’s gender on their license as nonbinary. “To our knowledge, it was the first court order of its kind in the United States,” DMV administrator Tom McClellan said.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown approved the change:

What do you think of the change? Should Texas follow Oregon’s lead on this one?

