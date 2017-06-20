Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Expand to Japan

By Annie Reuter

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to expand to Japan in September. The new Tokyo location will launch this fall with a small-scale exhibit and will grow from there.

Since opening its doors in Cleveland, Ohio in 1995, over 10 million visitors have traveled visited the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The museum holds everything from Elvis and Beatles exhibits to Kurt Cobain’s guitar and gloves worn by Iggy Pop. Now fans in Japan will get some rock history of their own.

“Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement.

No word on when the museum in Japan will officially open its doors.