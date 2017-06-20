Tiger Woods Tweets That He’s Seeking Treatment

Last night, Tiger tweeted a brief statement.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

Three weeks ago, police in Florida charged Woods with driving under the influence. He confessed to being doped on Vicodin and Xanax. The pills made him terribly incoherent.

One week ago, Radar Online broke the story that Tiger sought treatment.

Tiger is the face of the painkiller epidemic sweeping the nation. Millions are hooked on prescription opiods.