“Wonder Woman” Star Gal Gadot Only Earned $300k For Her Role

June 20, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", Gal Gadot, Justice League, Wonder Woman

When relatively unknown actors get their first big breaks, doing so at a greatly reduced pay scale compared to box-office proven actors, is normal. Such is the case for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

TMZ report Gadot’s contracts for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and the upcoming Justice League, were at $300,000 each. Yeah… just $900,000 for all three!

 

Fortunately TMZ sources says Gadot has “huge performance bonuses” for Wonder Woman, and taking into consideration it earned $570,000,000 in less than 3 weeks, you can bet she’ll be solid at her bank!

TMZ’s sources say Gal is preparing for a “major renegotiation” for sequels. I loved the movie, and say, “Way-to-go, Gal Gadot!!!”

 

