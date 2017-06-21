Fidget Spinners May Be Dangerous To Children

June 21, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: China, Fidget Spinners, Fidget Spinners May Be Dangerous To Small Children, World Against Toys Causing Harm

Boston-based consumer watchdog group World Against Toys Causing Harm is warning that the popular fidget spinners can be more harmful than they may appear.

ABC News reports the organization is scheduled to speak out today on it’s annual list of unsafe fad items.

German authorities noted last week their plan to destroy tons of fidget spinners that have been confiscated by customs agents. They learned the toys, which arrived from China, could come apart and pose a choking hazard for small children.

My twin daughters have a couple of these, which I will now take a much closer look at. Better safe than sorry.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live