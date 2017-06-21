Fidget Spinners May Be Dangerous To Children

Boston-based consumer watchdog group World Against Toys Causing Harm is warning that the popular fidget spinners can be more harmful than they may appear.

ABC News reports the organization is scheduled to speak out today on it’s annual list of unsafe fad items.

German authorities noted last week their plan to destroy tons of fidget spinners that have been confiscated by customs agents. They learned the toys, which arrived from China, could come apart and pose a choking hazard for small children.

My twin daughters have a couple of these, which I will now take a much closer look at. Better safe than sorry.