George Clooney and Partners Sell Their “Casamigo” Tequila Brand For $1 BILLION!!!

June 21, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
George Clooney and partner Rande Gerber (husband to Cindy Crawford) have sold their “Casamigo” tequila brand… for $1,000,000,000!!!

Yeah, $1 BILLION!!!

The buyer, British alcohol beverage company “Diageo” even worked out a deal for George and Rande to stay with the company, which means even more denaro!

George and Rande created the brand just 4 years ago with Michael Meldman.

Rande told TMZ he’s shocked at how much money they made and said, “We never could have imagined it.”

Think it’s time for a little fiesta then a siesta!

 

 

