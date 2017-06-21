Gunman Kidnaps Family & Forces Them To Take Him Shopping At Target

June 21, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: gunman, Kidnaps, Shopping, Target

No this is not an Onion headline this really happened. A Gunman in North Carolina has been apprehended after kidnapping a family and forcing them to take him Target shopping at gunpoint.

WSB in Atalanta is reporting that 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a resident in Durham North Carolina. Owens asked for money and was given money, but then he decided to force a man, woman, and two children who were in the home into his vehicle at gun point.

Owens then made them drive to a convenience store and then a Target.

The victims were able to alert a Target employee of the situation, and Owens was arrested.

Owens has been charged in this case and three other robbery cases, of those two involved kidnapping.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live