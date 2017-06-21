HBO Drops Game Of Thrones Season 7 #WinterIsHere Trailer

HBO just dropped the latest trailer for the upcoming season of Game Of Thrones and it looks incredible!

The #WinterIsHere trailer opens with a shot of a somber Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) with a voice over by Little Finger (Aidan Gillen), “Don’t fight in the north or the south, fight every battle everywhere. Allways. In your mind.”

War scenes are then seen flashing on the screen, as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) delivers a message of unity.

“For centuries, our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences — together,” he says. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

The trailer also features glimpses of Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady), Daenerys Targaryen (Emila Clarke), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Little Finger, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinkladge), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Brienne Of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham).

“When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa says in a voice over to end the trailer.