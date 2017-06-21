Judge Grants Texas’ Man’s Request To Change Name To Trump

A Texas judge yesterday approved the name change of Odessa resident Ernesto Baeza Acosta to Ernesto Trump.

The Smoking Gun is reporting that the petition for the name change was filed earlier this month and stated, “I want to use my new name because it is more suitable for professional purposes.”

In an interview earlier today, Mr. Trump said that his parents were born in Mexico and immigrated into the United States illegally over 40 years ago. He added that his mother, who is not a huge fan of President Trump, is not very pleased with his decision to change his name.

The new Mr. Trump, who is now referring to himself as the un-deportable one or The President’s Son, posted a video about the name change on YouTube yesterday.