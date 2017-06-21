Mom Throws Surprise Party for 12-Year-Old Autistic Son With 250 Pugs in Attendance

June 21, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Autism, Birthday Party, Cute Animals, Pugs, Sweet, West Coast

A 12-year-old’s birthday wish came true when his mom surprised him with a pug party. To top it off, 250 pugs were in attendance. That’s a lot of pugs! Hayden Baumunk has autism but Hayden’s mom Cierra Baumunk said she did not want to focus on that aspect of her son’s life during his special day.

She decided to go with the theme of pugs since that’s one thing she knew Hayden got really excited about. Thanks to Pug Rescue of Sacramento and local owners, hundreds of pugs were able to join in on the fun.

The party ended with another big surprise for Hayden. An anonymous stranger donated a pug to the family, which Hayden decided to name Pumpkin. The sight of 250 pugs is adorable all around!

