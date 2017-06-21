More Men Lie About Their Vacations Than Women

It’s summer and our social feeds are filled with too good to be true vacation photos, and in all likelihood many of them aren’t true. A new study has found that “fake” vacation photos are on the rise.

Time is reporting, that 33% of men and 26% of women have faked photos to make their vacation seem more lavish and expensive.

Participants admitted to taking a picture in front of a villa that they weren’t renting, posting drinks they weren’t drinking, changing the angle to make it appear they were on a secluded beach rather than in the middle of a crowd, and more.

The study also found as a whole 30% of Americans have self-aggrandizing behavior on social media, and that number rises to 56% amongst millennials.

Have you ever lied in a social media picture? Are you okay with your friends being dishonest on social media?