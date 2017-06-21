Older Fathers Have Geekier Sons According To New Study

Researchers actually ran tests and crunched the numbers to create an overall “geek index.”

The Guardian is reporting that scientists found that older men tend to have “geekier” sons who are more emotionally distant, have higher IQs and have a more intense focus on their interests than those born to younger fathers.

The findings actually come from a British at King’s College London twins study, and it appears having an older father actually helps children do better in school and perform better in technical subjects.

Children with father’s 25 or younger scored a 39.6 on the “geek index”. That number rose to 41 for children with fathers 35-44, and that number gets even higher, 47, for children who’s father’s are over 50. Boys were most effected by the age of their fathers, and their geek index raises about 1.5 points for every five years in age of their father.

So why is this all important? If you look at who does well in life right now, it’s geeks,” said Magdalen Janecka at King’s College London said.