Ariel Winter Takes Aim At Star Magazine For Saying She Gives Boyfriend An Allowance

June 22, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Allowance, Ariel Winter, Boyfriend, Levi Meaden, Modern Family, Relationship, Star Magazine, Tabloids

Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter has an issue with Star Magazine.

The publication put out a story that claims Winter, 19, is the “breadwinner” in their relationship and actually pays her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, an allowance to “take care of her.”  She went on a long tirade, calling Star a “non-reputable source and a trash magazine,” and that she would “NEVER pay my boyfriend any sort of allowance nor would he EVER accept it if I offered.”

ALthough the story has yet to be published, but Gossip Cop claims that the article explains that Levi is paid a wage to “cook, clean and perform other household chores for Winter.”

This isn’t the first time Star reported wrong information about Winter.  They once claimed the actress was on the verge of getting fired from Modern Family, and obviously that has turned out to be a complete fabrication.

Via USA Today

