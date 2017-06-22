Burglar Loses Pants and Runs Into Getaway Car

June 22, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Thieves should know the importance of properly wearing pants!

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office would like you to see the following (be sure to watch until the end)

ABC News reports the thieves left with a $500 stethoscope, a phone charger and some change. One of them may have left with a major bump on his head and butt-crack dust.

If you know anyone in the Palm Beach Florida area who may have info to share with police, have them call 561.688.5425.

This is a fine example of why it’s sometimes referred to as “Florida: The Second Chance State“. Make one, and chances are they’ll give you another… butt-crack and all…:).

