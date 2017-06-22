Cosby Juror Says Two Jury Members Held Out

A jury member in the Bill Cosby trial is telling their story – which includes verbal fights and broken bones.

A week of deadlocked deliberations frustrated the jurors. Two members wouldn’t convict Cosby and refused to budge. One angry guy punched a concrete wall, with another revealing, “I think he broke his pinky knuckle.”

According the anonymous jury member, “If we kept going, there was definitely going to be a fight. Five sheriff’s deputies at the door could hear us. They kept coming in because they thought we were already fighting.”

They spent over 50 hours considering the case.

The judge declared a mistrial because the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision. The two holdouts “were not moving, no matter what.” Ten agreed that the legendary comic was guilty of drugging Andrea Constand and sexually assaulting her. (ABC News)

The prosecutor said they’d quickly refile the charges.

Around 60 women have made accusations against Cosby